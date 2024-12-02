Sleep Country, SnapPay launch Chinese mobile payments programme

SnapPay is a payment gateway that allows North American merchants to accept digital payments from Alipay and WeChat Pay. It enables consumers to digitally pay in Chinese currency, while merchants get paid in Canadian (or US) currency. Consumers can pay at 21 store locations in the Greater Toronto area (GTA) and Greater Vancouver Area (GVA).

According to the press release, there were 1.7 million Chinese immigrants living in Canada in 2016, more than 600,000 visitors, and over 140,000 Chinese university students.