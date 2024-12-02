SLA Mobile, Zain to provide direct operator billing solution in Kuwait

“Zain Pay” is a Direct Operator Billing mobile payment solution that will enable Zain’s customers to pay for digital goods and services from a third-party content or service provider by charging the transaction to their mobile phone monthly bill or using their pre-paid credit.

SLA Mobile previously signed an agreement with Zain Group to provide Direct Operator Billing to all of Zain’s operations and they are working, in partnership with the remaining operators in the Group, to rollout “Zain Pay” across the region over the remainder of this year.