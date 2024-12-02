SLA Mobile partners Arabian app store GLWAN for carrier billing

Established in 2006, GLWAN enables mobile operators in the Middle East to provide subscribers a diverse range of content including news, sport and entertainment, all available through a controlled app store. Payments via the app store are facilitated through mobile payment solutions like carrier billing, also known as direct operator billing.

Direct operator billing allows users to pay for digital goods and services by charging the amount to their monthly phone bill or prepaid credit. Direct operator billing does not require bank account or credit card information.

SLA Mobile will initially connect GLWAN to Zain subscribers with further operator rollouts in the future.

In June 2015, KefKefk, a VAS provider in the MENA region, partnered with SLA Mobile to deliver direct operator billing functionalities to their customers.