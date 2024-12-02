SLA Mobile joins forces with Infobip

Following the partnership, Infobip is set to connect Zain users with its worldwide base of digital and virtual goods merchants through DOB. Also known as carrier billing, DOB enables purchases of digital and virtual goods to be charged to the mobile bill of the user, without the need for a credit card or a bank account.

In recent news, SLA Mobile has launched in partnership with Zain, a mobile telecommunications company in Kuwait, a solution dubbed “Zain Pay” with direct operator billing functionalities.