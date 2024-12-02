SLA Mobile inks partnership deal with Blue Turtle Technologies

SLA Mobile, a white-labelled mobile solutions provider working with both global operators and merchants, will leverage their relationship with Blue Turtle to bring a host of managed digital services including direct operator billing and identity management to the African and LATAM markets.

Blue Turtle is a South African Enterprise Technology company focused on enhancing and leveraging existing IT investment.

In November 2014, SLA Mobile unveiled the expansion of their direct operator billing solution into Zain Jordan as part of the next step in the Zain Group’s direct operator billing rollout.