SLA Mobile expands direct operator billing in Bahrain

Direct operator billing, also known as carrier billing, will allow Zain Bahrain’s customers to purchase digital and virtual content via their mobile phone by using their pre-paid credit or charging the transaction to their post-paid bill.

Zain Bahrain customers can use Zain’s direct operator billing capability Zain Pay with app stores such as Samsung Galaxy apps and Windows Phone Store and charge their bills or their credit balance in case of prepaid, all without a requirement for a credit card.

In recent news, SLA Mobile has partnered with Yalla Click, a provider of content including news, entertainment, downloads and apps, to deliver content to mobile subscribers via direct carrier billing.