SLA Mobile expands direct carrier billing service to Zain Jordan

Direct operator billing, also known as carrier billing, is a mobile payment solution that is set to enable Zain Jordan’s customers to pay for digital and virtual content from third-party providers by charging the transaction to their mobile phone monthly bill or using their pre-paid credit.

SLA Mobile is continually working with the Zain Group to roll out the direct operator billing solution throughout the rest of Zain’s regions with further announcements to be made this year.

In recent news, SLA Mobile, a Northern Ireland-based mobile solutions provider, has partnered with Actel, a VAS provider in the Middle East and Africa.