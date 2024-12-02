SLA Digital launches carrier billing in Iraq to boost ecommerce

Thus Iraq becomes the fourth Zain mobile operation to offer this service. Carrier Billing, also known as Direct Operator Billing, allows Zain customers to purchase goods by charging the transaction to their prepaid balance or adding it to their monthly bill.

Carrier Billing is expected to grow over the coming years across the Middle East and Asia due to the relatively low levels of credit card penetration and high levels of unbanked people.

SLA Digital is an international Digital Services company headquartered in the UK and Malaysia and delivers solutions such as direct operator billing to mobile network operators and content partners globally.

Zain Iraq is one of Zain Group companies, a provider of communication services and mobile data in the MENA region.