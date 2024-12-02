SLA Digital joins Axiologix to launch carrier billing capability on Google Play

According to Mobile Payments Today, direct operator billing has had a 300% year-over-year growth rate on Google Play.

This new capability allows Google Play customers, using this operators network, to purchase digital content, from games to apps and music, without needing credit or debit card details. Carrier Billing allows customers purchase digital content by deducting the transaction from their prepaid phone credit or charging it to their post-paid phone bill. SLA Digital takes a percentage fee of every transaction made by customers.

Axiologix is US-based and operates in the rapidly growing mobile payments and international remittance markets. A key focus is on un-banked and under-banked communities both in the United States and around the World.

SLA Digital is headquartered in the UK and Malaysia and delivers innovative solutions such as Direct Operator Billing to Mobile Network Operators and Content Partners globally in order to drive additional revenue streams for all participants.