Skyrocketing 23 percent sales volume leap in Q3, 2015 for Amazon

In Q3, 2014, Amazons sales volume reached USD 20.6 billion, fibre2fashion.com reports. By leaving aside the USD 1.3 billion involved in unfavourable year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales grew by up 30%, the source cites.

Operating income in the reporting quarter stood at USD 406 million versus operating loss of USD 544 million in comparison with Q3, 2014. In Q3, 2015, net income amounted to USD 79 million or USD 0.17 per diluted share compared with net loss of USD 437 million or USD 0.95 per diluted share in Q3, 2014.

Operating cash flow rose by 72% to USD 9.8 billion in Q3, 2015, as against USD 5.7 billion for Q3, 2014. Free cash flow too increased massively to USD 5.4 billion for Q3, 2015, in contrast with USD 1.1 billion in Q3, 2014.

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 489 million in Q3, 2015, compared with 481 million in Q3, 2014. For Q4, 2015, Amazon expects net sales to be between USD 33.50 billion and USD 36.75 billion, or grow between 14% and 25% as contrasted with Q4, 2014.

Amazon further added that operating income is forecast to be between USD 800 million and USD 1.28 billion, compared to USD 591 million in Q4, 2014.