The platform introduces new enterprise capabilities, expanded funding options, and tools for programmatic monetisation, aiming to facilitate payments between AI agents, data platforms, and service providers.

Expanded payment infrastructure for AI transactions

With the rise of autonomous AI agents and large language models (LLMs), Skyfire was designed to address the challenge of enabling these systems to access and pay for digital services. The company’s infrastructure is built to support AI-driven transactions at scale, providing a programmable financial system that integrates with existing enterprise operations.

A Skyfire representative highlighted that traditional payment systems were not designed for AI-based transactions, often struggling with the speed and scale required. The official added that Skyfire aims to bridge this gap by offering a financial framework that allows AI agents to access paid content, services, and data without relying on human intervention.

The network also supports monetisation of private data sources. Currently, a significant portion of high-quality data remains behind paywalls or restricted access points. Skyfire’s system enables legitimate transactions between AI buyers and data providers, improving the process of acquiring premium information without requiring lengthy contract negotiations.

During its beta phase, Skyfire recorded a surge in adoption, onboarding businesses such as Pricing Culture, Bazaars, and Linkup, while processing a growing volume of global AI-driven transactions. A representative from Pricing Culture noted that AI agents represent a new type of customer, and Skyfire’s system enables scalable, on-demand transactions that would otherwise be difficult to manage.

Skyfire has also secured investment from firms including a16z CSX, Coinbase Ventures, Neuberger Berman, and Brevan Howard Digital. With AI-to-AI commerce projected to reach USD 46 billion within the next three years according to the official press release, the company’s full platform launch aims to help establish a dedicated financial infrastructure for autonomous digital transactions.