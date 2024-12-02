Skyauth, CreditCall to provide m-payments solution to Berlin shopping centre

skyauth will be providing eight pop-up retailers within the Corio shopping centre in Berlin with its popuppay mPOS solution. skyauth will be working in conjunction with We Are Pop Up, a company which connects brands and businesses to short-term retail commercial space across Europe.

Following the initial launch, the solution will be rolled out to further Corio international shopping centres later this year.

skyauth has developed its mPOS product to be a commerce solution for small and pop-up retailers with the payment functionality provided through the use of the CreditCall software development kit (SDK).