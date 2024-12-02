Skrills Digital Wallet enables cash upload due to paysafecard integration

Customers are now able to buy paysafecard at more than 450,000 international sales outlets and top up the credit in their Skrill Digital Wallet using their “my paysafecard” account. The total amount of cash that can be uploaded is EUR300/GBP250 on a first transfer where authentication is required, up to EUR1000/GBP850 a day and up to EUR3000/GBP2500 per month.

The service is currently available for residents of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain and the UK.