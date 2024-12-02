Skrill wallet users to be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies

Customers need to log into their account, select ‘Exchange’ and in a few clicks, they can begin buying, holding and selling cryptocurrency. Skrill purchases and holds the cryptocurrency via a recognised cryptocurrency exchange

Other features of the Skrill wallet include the ability for consumers to upload funds with multiple payment options and currencies, and the ability to set up a new user account to start buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

Skrill’s new cryptocurrency feature is live in over 30 countries. The company plans to roll it out to additional markets and extend the service to its mobile app and Paysafe’s NETELLER digital wallet in the next few months of 2018.