Skrill launches Rapid Transfer to let consumers upload funds to their ewallets

Available in the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Hungary and Spain with more than 100 banks, Rapid Transfer provides consumers with a payment option that has the convenience of traditional online banking and opens up a faster transaction method for online merchants.

Optimised for mobile, desktop and other devices, Rapid Transfer negates the need for multiple log-ins. Once Skrill has verified that the requested funds are available, the payment is confirmed to the merchant in real-time.