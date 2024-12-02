Skrill launches new global platform for merchants

The new platform gives transactional businesses access to credit and debit processing, plus a range of international alternative payment options into one solution.

Skrill’s Global Payment Suite brings together Skrill Card Processing, Skrill Alternative Payments and the Skrill Digital Wallet into one package. It enables business to accept credit and debit card payments and multiple local payment methods, in 200 different countries and in 12 checkout languages.

The Global Payment Suite includes security features and is PCI DSS Level 1 certified.

Skrill’s worldwide payment network offers businesses access to direct payment processing via 100 payment options in 200 countries and in over 40 currencies.