Skrill Group acquires Ukash for payment solutions expansion

The move aims to boost Skrill Group’s business segment paysafecard, which is a secure prepaid payment system for online purchases.

Skrill Group acquired paysafecard in 2013. Combining paysafecard with Ukash will enable Skrill to further expand its digital payments business in both established and emerging markets.

paysafecard is a payments system which allows clients to transfer money to shop online. After a customer funds his/her card in a physical outlet offline the funds can be used online by entering a 16 digit PIN number.

Skrill’s worldwide payment network offers businesses access to direct payment processing via 100 payment options in 200 countries and in over 40 currencies. There is no additional cost or charge for MTN Mobile Money payment when making purchases via a Skrill merchant website.

Ukash is a global ecommerce cash payment method that enables consumers around the world to use cash to shop, pay and play online. Developed to protect personal identity and financial information when making online transactions, reducing the threat of credit and debit card fraud for consumers, Ukash has no age limit.