Skrill announces new loyalty programme Skrill Knect

The service has launched in 30 European countries including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands and Bulgaria, with plans to roll it out in all countries where Skrill is available.

Skrill customers can earn points for using their wallet or prepaid Mastercard, which they’ll be able to exchange for e-money, discounts with participating merchants, gift cards for leading retailers, or interests in cryptocurrency via the Skrill Cryptocurrency Service. New and exciting reward options will be added on an ongoing basis.

Whenever a Skrill customer moves money, they’ll be rewarded: applicable Skrill transactions include wallet deposits, withdrawals, cryptocurrency transactions, person-to-person payments, and prepaid card transactions.

Skrill provide digital payments solutions to consumers and businesses. From betting and trading to shopping to gaming, their online and mobile payment solutions help customers make payments when and how they want to.