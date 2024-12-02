Skrill and Linden Lab enable payment options for Second Life

In Second Lifes fully functioning virtual economy, users can buy Linden Dollars (L$) with their currency of choice at the market exchange rate. Linden Dollars are then used for transactions among users for a wide variety of user-created virtual products and services in the Second Life marketplace.

Skrills Digital Wallet provides users with a method to send and receive Linden Dollars. Skrill 1-Tap, Skrills recurring payment solution, allows users to enter their information only once to enable continuous payments thereafter with just one tap or click. Skrills Digital Wallet will also serve as a payout method, where users can process a credit from Second Life to their real-world accounts.

Skrill’s worldwide payment network offers businesses access to direct payment processing via 100 payment options in 200 countries and in over 40 currencies. There is no additional cost or charge for MTN Mobile Money payment when making purchases via a Skrill merchant website.