



Skipify is a US fintech company focused on connecting users with trusted merchants and financial products through digital experiences. Partnering with financial institutions, its Commerce Identity Cloud upgrades merchant approval and conversion rates by reducing complexities and checkout abandonment.

Through the integration of Skipify’s Commerce Identity Cloud technology, Retail Realm equips its 50,000 global merchants to provide better payment experiences that scale conversion rates, foster customer loyalty, and simplify checkout processes.

Purchases with a single click or SMS

With this merger, Retail Realm’s merchants can implement a pay-by-link feature, allowing shoppers to finalise their purchases with a single click via SMS or email. Skipify automatically recognizes shoppers and displays their payment cards and financing options at checkout. Whether at a physical point-of-sale or for online purchases, customers benefit from an optimised transaction experience without the security risks associated with manual card entry or saved payment information.

Representatives from Skipify stated that the future of checkout revolves around identity-powered solutions. Together, the two companies are assisting merchants in simplifying payments, minimising friction, and addressing persistent issues related to authorisation rates and checkout inefficiencies.

Officials from Retail Realm declared that Skipify offers a convenient and secure payment solution that nearly eliminates the need for customers to share or present their credit card information. Skipify’s Commerce Identity Cloud technology features direct integrations with large and widely used card issuers and networks globally. This approach is set to provide tangible benefits for merchants, resulting in an average increase of 6% in approval rates, a 9% rise in conversion rates, and a 12% increase in customer repurchase rates.