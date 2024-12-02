



Following this announcement, the collaboration aims to provide a simplified and improved checkout experience for Discover cardholders, as well as optimise shopper satisfaction and deliver higher autorisation, security, and conversion for merchants that are participating in the Discover programme through Skipify’s payment infrastructure.

In the early phases of the initiative, Skipify will integrate advanced tokenization technology from the Discover Network in order to enhance security by replacing sensitive card information with encrypted tokens. With this, both automatically provisioned and manually entered cards in Skipify will be tokenized with Discover, a process that is expected to reduce fraud and safeguard customer data during the transaction. In addition, the enhanced protection will also improve authorization and conversion rates for merchants and traders, as well as deliver an optimised experience for both them and their customers.











More information on the Skipify x Discover partnership

Through this collaboration, Discover will remain committed to building network tokenization services and ensuring they’re secure and available to merchants and consumers in an efficient way. At the same time, the initiative will give Discover the possibility to enable both current and future capabilities without businesses and clients needing to do any other additional work to reap the benefits. Both Shopify and Discover will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Furthermore, Skipify’s partnership with Discover represents a shared commitment to advancing the development of commerce through secure and efficient products. The companies will focus on aligning product growth roadmaps in order to develop new digital, safe, and enhanced shopping experiences.