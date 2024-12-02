Skalable Technologies launched AI-driven AP automation hub

Skalable Stream is an add-on application that uses AI to process high volume accounts payable transactions and seamlessly integrates them to Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance & Operations, making a usually complex and time-consuming process quite simple.

Skalable Stream is effective for companies with thin accounting staff dealing with large volumes of vendor invoices or complicated approval processes based on multiple departments or subsidiaries. No other invoice management application can manage each invoice lifecycle in one main hub – removing the need to engage multiple applications or do hundreds of hours of data entry.

Customers dealing with huge volumes of incoming vendor invoices and short accounting staff found Skalable Stream to be a valuable and cost-effective tool, Skalable Technologies representatives have stated.

Skalable Stream is also available for other Cloud ERP systems such as NetSuite. Founded in 2008, Skalable Technologies is a provider of technology services including CRM, ERP and Cloud Migrations, and a Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider.