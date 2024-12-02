SK Telecom launches hands free mobile payments

All purchases made via T Pay are charged to the customer’s mobile phone bill. Customers aged 19 or older can purchase up to KRW 500,000 (approximately USD427) per mobile number, per billing month.

After downloading the T Pay app, users can buy items by saying that they want to pay with T Pay. The store POS and customer’s smartphone exchange customer and payment information via BLE communications. The cashier identifies the user through the user nickname or mobile phone number that appears on the store POS screen.

Then the user can complete the payment process by entering his/her registered password on the signature pad. T Pay is also built with a barcode payment feature. It generates one-time barcodes every three minutes to ensure a higher level of security in the payment process and also encrypts all payment-related data that travels over the network to thoroughly protect customers’ personal information.

Customers who use T Pay will receive discounts offered by the T Membership program without having to show their plastic or mobile T Membership card. As of now, customers can use T Pay at over 40% of T Membership offline partner stores nationwide and the company’s goal is to expand that figure to 90% by the third quarter of 2016.