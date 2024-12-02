SK Holdings C&C, ConsenSys team up for blockchain hub

The aim of the two companies is that, by signing a memorandum of understanding, they agree to work on building an enterprise blockchain business model utilising smart contracts among designated entities.

As part of the agreement, the platform may include the main services and platforms offered by SK Holdings C&C’s Cloud Z solution portal that enables companies to build blockchain-based services of their own. Moreover, the solutions include a digital identification authentication service based on Hyperledger, a logistics blockchain service for shipping companies, as well as a blockchain-based voting solution, and a Ripple-based cryptocurrency launch service platform.

Through the collaboration, SK will operate an Ethereum development trainer program by the end of 2018, while also discussing the development of a blockchain curriculum for developers that meet the needs of the Korea market.