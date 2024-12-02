Sixt partners Computop to launch global omnichannel payments

The upgrade will support payments from online shops, POS terminals in the branches and telephone bookings (MOTO) via a single platform.

With the inclusion of the Computop Paygate payment platform and the conversion to uniform, NFC-capable card terminals in the Sixt stations in Europe and the USA, Sixt will be able to process all card payments in line with the latest standards.

