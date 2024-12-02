SIX, Zürcher Kantonalbank team up on mobile payment solution

Zürcher Kantonalbank is now selling mCashier, the mobile payment solution from SIX for smartphones and tablets. The solution is suited for small and medium-sized business customers who want to accept card payments.

mCashier will also make cashless payments possible in Zurich at the weekly market, Street Food Festival and trade fair stands. mCashier is a product for cashless payment and is therefore especially suitable for small companies. The solution, which comprises an app (iOS or Android) and a card reader, turns a market traders smartphone or tablet computer into a secure mobile payment terminal.

Zürcher Kantonalbank already works together with SIX in providing Paymit, the solution for making payments from one mobile to another. mCashier is the ideal supplement for ensuring the acceptance of Paymit. The solutions are planned to be merged from 2016 to enable merchants to accept cards and Paymit payments with the same app, according to the customers wish.