Six unveils mobile payment terminal mPRIME

The solution allows payments to be processed via the merchant’s tablet or smartphone (iOS or Android). It is suitable for merchants who want to offer their customers the option of paying by card. The app for Android and iOS can be downloaded free of charge from the respective stores.

mPRIME allows acceptance of all major credit and debit cards (Visa, V PAY, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express, PostFinance, Diners Club, Discover, UnionPay and JCB). In addition, contactless payments using near-field communication (NFC) and billing in customers’ home currency (DDC) are also provided. For large companies, the solution can be enhanced with a barcode scanner and integrated into existing cash register systems.



The mobile payment solution is now available in Switzerland, the company planning the release in Luxembourg and Austria for spring 2018.