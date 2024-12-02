Six startups join DBS Accelerator Hong Kong

The startups are seeking to shape the future of finance with solutions in enhancing the customer’s digital journey, data analytics, as well as compliance transformation and more.

The six startups are CUBE, cyberProductivity, DOV-E, Fractal Labs, Hyper Anna, and Privé Technologies. This brings the total number of DBS Accelerator participants to over 30 since the DBS Bank (Hong Kong) programme’s launch in 2015.

All of the programme’s startup alumni have secured funding support or expanded their business in Hong Kong as a result of their participation in DBS Accelerator.