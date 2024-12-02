SIX Payment Services reveals antifraud solution powered by Fraugster

Fraud Free by SIX is the company’s new product based on Artificial Intelligence which aim to help merchants to minimise their cost of fraud. Merchants that ensure their transactions can expect to have less worry about fraud and chargebacks as Fraugster is taking over the liability.

Fraud Free from SIX stems from the cooperation with the payment security startup Fraugster. The solution uses AI and combines the thought processes of human analysts with machine scalability, identifying new fraud patterns as they emerge, in real time, making it possible to detect fraud before it causes damage.

SIX Payment Services provides financial institutions and merchants with secure solutions. It support financial institutions with solutions for the processing of card transactions and interbank payments (in Swiss francs and euro), as well as for cash withdrawals at the ATM.