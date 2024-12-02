Six Payment Services processed 1.315 billion card-based payment transactions worldwide in 2014

It means a 10% increase from 2013, when it registered 1.195 billion transactions. The total transaction volume (MSV) amounted to EUR 57.5 billion. Almost half the transactions (48%) came from the international business of SIX Payments. The number of cards processed increased by 2% to 25.7 million in 2014.

The highest shopping revenue figures were recorded on 23 December 2014, when SIX Payment Services processed 5.6 million transactions with a value of EUR 474 million. Based on the transaction count per minute, transactions peaked in the early afternoon of 23 December with a total of 18,400 transactions.