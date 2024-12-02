SIX Payment Services, MasterCard in strategic deal

The digital wallet enables payments on the internet and provides financial institutions in Europe with an enhanced payment solution for digital e-commerce and m-commerce. By the end of 2014 all holders of payment cards issued by Swiss banks are expected to be able to use MasterPass to pay for online purchases on their PCs or mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

SIX Payment Services provides financial institutions and merchants with services along the entire value chain of cashless payments. Their solutions include settlement of domestic and international card and interbank payments. Additional services range from Swiss Interbank Clearing to electronic billing and direct debit processing. With around 1,200 employees and 14 locations worldwide, SIX Payment Services supports clients in 33 countries.

In recent news, First Data, a global provider of payment technology and services solutions, and MasterCard have entered an agreement where First Data’s STAR Network will participate in MasterCard’s US debit EMV solution.