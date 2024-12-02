SIX Payment Services enables Europes high-end retailers to accept Alipay

Following a partnership between SIX and Alipay, focused on the booming Chinese customers’ purchasing habits, travellers will now be able to pay through the Alipay mobile app at the high-end retail stores in Europe. Wolford and Samsonite are amongst the names that not only appeal to Chinese shoppers, but also benefit from the purchasing power of this market group.

By using the fully POS-integrated automated solution from SIX, retail stores across Europe are able to accept payments made with the Alipay mobile app without any extra effort for their staff or the customer at the check-out. Transactions are fast, and the customer journey is convenient for Chinese tourists who visit Europe.

Moreover, SIX supports Alipay and the merchants by offering cCredit, a solution that provides ECR-integrated check-out facilities for the Alipay mobile app and for other payment methods.