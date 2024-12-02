SIX Payment Services deploys smart payment terminals for the Swiss Post

The smart terminal iSC250 is a particularly good terminal, and to deliver it SIX got the European producer and market player Ingenico on board. The terminal was adapted to the needs of the Swiss Post and offers more than the handling of payments. For example, post office transactions can be processed with it and the required signatures made directly on the touch screen.

The rollout in Switzerland began in the summer of 2016 and was scheduled to be completed in April 2017. It was completed in November 2016 – four months before the end of the project – thanks to work of everyone involved.