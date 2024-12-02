SIX Payment Services and BNP Paribas Fortis enter strategic alliance

BNP Paribas Fortis and SIX will be providing merchants with payment solutions, from payment terminals to acquiring services. BNP Paribas Fortis will leverage the model that SIX has developed for banks who wish to extend their services into the acquiring business.

The payment terminals accept BC/MC debit cards as well as credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, JCB, CUP, Diners).

SIX Payment Services provides financial institutions and merchants with services along the entire value chain of cashless payments. Their solutions include settlement of domestic and international card and interbank payments. Additional services range from Swiss Interbank Clearing to electronic billing and direct debit processing. With around 1,200 employees and 14 locations worldwide, SIX Payment Services supports clients in 33 countries.

BNP Paribas Fortis offers the Belgian market a range of financial services for private individuals, the self-employed, professionals, SMEs and public organisations.