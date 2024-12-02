SIX Payment Services, Alipay ink partnership to support mobile payments for Chinese customers

Alipay’s payment service will be integrated into the payment application of SIX in order to enable merchant clients of SIX to accept Alipay payments from Alipay users.

SIX and Alipay are also looking at offering services to merchants, with a specific focus on marketing support and customer activation in the target segment. Alipay has already embedded its ‘Global Lifestyle Platform’ in the Alipay app to connect merchants and customers.

Alipay users will be able to pay at 110.000 additional merchants in Switzerland and beyond. SIX Payment Services has a customer base of 220.000 merchants locations in Switzerland, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany and many other European countries.