SIX equips See Buy Fly Shopping Centre at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with Alipay acceptance

SIX Payment Services has incorporated this means of mobile payment from China into its acceptance portfolio for merchants throughout Europe.

SIX Payment Services was one of the first payment service providers in Europe to enter into a collaborative arrangement with the Chinese payment platform Alipay, the online and mobile payment platform operated by Ant Financial Services Group. Alipay has been integrated into the acceptance portfolio of SIX and into the relevant applications alongside all common credit and debit cards, enabling merchants of SIX to accept mobile payments from Alipay users.

This implementation further enhances the Chinese passenger journey within Schiphol airport in combination with a Chinese language airport website, wifi language optimization and Weibo presence on the China digital media space.

SIX, in conjunction with Bovertis, is responsible for equipping the shops at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands for Alipay acceptance. SIX and Bovertis are providing the outlets at the airport with a cash register-integrated solution for Alipay acceptance.

SIX Payment Services offers financial institutions and merchants services along the entire value chain of cashless payments. The solutions include settlement of domestic and international payments by credit, debit and prepaid card. One of Europe’s card transaction processors in Switzerland, Austria and Luxembourg, SIX Payment Services ensures that card-based payments in Switzerland and abroad are both accepted and processed.