Sitoo and Adyen team up to accelerate Filippa K's in-store digital transformation

Filippa K’s ecommerce platform was implemented in 5 months – from project start to launch – in 70 countries, while the switch to Sitoo and Adyen took three months from the start to going live in the first market, and a further two more months to be rolled out in all 6 countries where Filippa K has stores.

This speed of implementation made the transformation easy for Filippa K’s store associates and with the new setup they can improve the level of service their customers receive.