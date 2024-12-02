SITA joins Sovrin Foundation to explore self-sovereign identity in travel

In its role as a Founding Steward, air transport technology provider SITA, will collaborate with the Sovrin Foundation and other Sovrin Stewards to create, operate and maintain the foundation’s decentralized digital identity network.

Sovrin is a decentralized, global public utility for self-sovereign identity. Self-sovereign means a portable identity for any person, organization, or thing that allows the holder to present verifiable credentials in a privacy-protecting way, according to the foundation’s official press release. These credentials can represent things as diverse as a passport, an airline ticket or simply a library card.

SITA will be working with airline customers to trial issuing credentials to small groups of passengers and allowing them to use them in controlled environments. In doing so, travel industry leaders can see how self-sovereign identity might develop.

Sovrin Stewards are governed by the Sovrin Foundation’s constitution-like Trust Framework, within which the ‘diffuse trust model’ seeks to prevent undue influence over the network from any single source. Other Sovrin Stewards include Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, Digicert, IBM, and T-Labs.