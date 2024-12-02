Siri works on PayPal app for devices running iOS 10

According to VentureBeat PayPal’s Siri support is available in 30 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium (French and Dutch), Brazil, Canada (English and French), China, Denmark, Finland (Finnish), France, Germany, Hong Kong (Cantonese), India, Israel (Hebrew), Italy, Japan, Malaysia (Malay), Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia (Arabic), Singapore (English), Spain, Sweden, Switzerland (French, German, and Italian), Thailand, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates (Arabic), and United States.

PayPal is one of the first global payment providers to integrate with Siri. This feature was made possible due to the fact that Apple has exposed the SiriKit tooling for developers building for iOS 10. Therefore, Siri can do things inside third-party applications, not just Apple’s own apps. Payments are one of six types of functions that SiriKit can currently support, Apple said in June 2016.

PayPal subsidiary Venmo added Siri support in September 2016, as did competitor Square Cash, the site continues.