Sipay partners Bankia to launch new digital payments platform

Waiap is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) that will allow online merchants to integrate payment methods through a single platform.

In addition to offering different payment methods, the platform allows merchants to control and manage the operations of all their establishments through a single platform and see through personalised dashboards the global vision of the business.

Sipay is specialised in developing payment solutions for merchants, adapted to each sector and business, both in the physical point of sale and in online commerce.