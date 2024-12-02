Sionic rolls out no-app mobile payment system

The company partnered with Gilbarco Veeder-Root to integrate its ULink mobile service with Gilbarco’s Passport point-of-sale (POS) system at fuel dispensers. ULink uses digital wallets and does security and payment processing through CyberSource to submit card payment authorisations to fuel retailers.

Consumers using the system receive a message on their mobile device upon arriving at participating gas stations. They then tap the message and select a pump. If the consumer is not enrolled in the fuel retailer’s loyalty program, they can join through ULink. No plastic cards, key fobs or mobile apps are required.

According to CSP Daily News, each purchase triggers a fee charged to the retailer, the amount charged being tied to how much money is spent on the purchase.