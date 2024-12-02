Sionic Mobile introduces ION rewards for Apple Watch

The announcement was made on the opening day of the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 13th . For each mobile checkout, users instantly earn IONs that spend like cash and can be used at more than 100,000 merchant locations nationwide, including big-brand retailers and a fast-growing number of small business merchants.

The ION solution works with any credit or debit card, any Android or iOS mobile device and offers lower-cost payments exclusively through JPMorgan Chase. It requires no additional hardware to be purchased and small business owners gain unlimited mobile advertising and a self-branded eGift Card as an ION merchant. These owners can now provide secure mobile checkouts to Apple Watch users, while instantly rewarding them for every purchase.

ION Rewards users earn IONs – on top of credit card points – every time they checkout. It is the only rewards program allowing consumers to earn and spend rewards like cash with zero restrictions at any merchant in the ION marketplace.

Sionic Mobile is a US-based company that provides instant rewards to consumers at checkout. The Company’s universal rewards, called IONs, help merchants keep good customers coming back more often and are awarded in addition to customers’ credit card points.