Sionic Mobile, FreedomPay team up on mobile payments

The companies said FreedomPays Advanced Commerce Platform will directly integrate with Sionic Mobiles Ion Commerce Engine through a cloud-connected interface.

The synthesis, by means of FreedomPays middleware, the FreeWay Commerce Connect, will facilitate a simplified point-of-sale integration of Sionic Mobiles proprietary three-digit code for mobile checkouts at merchants in the Mobile Rewards Marketplace.

Additionally, FreedomPays clients will gain access and visibility to mobile consumers in the Marketplace, where theyll be able to accept mobile payments, deliver offers, perks, and rewards to those consumers, and accept their loyalty currency as cash at the point of sale.