Sionic Mobile, CET join forces to provide mobile loyalty and payments to underbanked

PaySwag, a mobile app by CET that works on improving the payment experience for the underbanked, is integrating Sionic Mobile’s ION Commerce Engine (ICE) to enable the loading of cash into a mobile wallet, allowing app users to pay for purchases with their phones and instantly earn rewards via the Mobile Rewards Marketplace, which includes more than 100,000 retail locations. Additionally, the PaySwag-ICE integration will utilize credit and debit card processing through JP Morgan Chase.

Customer Engagement Technologies’ mobile application simplifies the collections process for underbanked consumers, businesses and governments by allowing cash or card payments and offering reward, education and feedback engines. PaySwag is integrated with more than 17,000 retail locations accepting cash payments for debts such as auto payments, medical bills and government fines.

The Mobile Rewards Marketplace is comprised of large chain retailers and small businesses alike. It uses a secure cloud-based service on mobile devices or a merchant’s existing POS system, eliminating the need for new equipment. The Marketplace works alongside existing, standalone rewards programs. Marketplace merchants accept mobile payments that are safe, secure and processed by JP Morgan Chase.