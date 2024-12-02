Sionic Mobile and Xevo partner to streamline driving and shopping

Xevo provides telematics technology to some of the biggest car manufacturers in the world. Xevo Market, its merchant-to-driver platform, connects customers with their favorite brands by delivering highly-contextual offers through the touchscreens of their vehicles and their vehicle-branded mobile apps.

Sionic Mobile is a cloud-based connected commerce provider that operates Mobile Rewards Marketplace - a digital loyalty co-op where brick-and-mortar merchants deliver offers, perks and rewards to consumers and accept their loyalty currency as cash at the point of sale.

The partnership between the two companies will develop solutions for connecting drivers and their cars with offers from various brands and stores. The Xevo Market platform allows drivers to place orders (by either taping on the screen or using voice-activation), pay for their goods in advance and collect them at the desired store.