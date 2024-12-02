Singtels mobile payments platform Dash to launch remittance service to Myanmar

In order to launch and promote remittance services for the over 180,000 Myanmar nationals in Singapore, Singtel inked the three-year partnership with UNCDF.

This grant agreement is part of the UNCDF’s Shaping Inclusive Finance Transformations programme. The sum of the grant and its exact terms were not disclosed.

The company plans to build a network of remittance cash-out points with banks, mobile wallets, and cash pick-up services in Myanmar. The platform already offers remittance services to five countries – Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Bangladesh, and China.