Singtels Dash now available for Apple Pay users

As part of the agreement, Dash users will be able to receive a virtual Visa card number for online transactions and are also enabled the use their phones to make NFC payments at global payments processor Visa’s payWave terminals; so far, users were only able to use their phones with local merchants.

Singtel’s recently launched mobile payment alliance, dubbed VIA, being the first step in its plan to connect the mobile wallets of all its regional associates. It has already partnered with Indonesia’s Telkomsel and the Philippines’ Globe, among others, for remittance services.

Earlier in October 2018, Singtel and two Thailand-based partners have launched an electronic payment alliance, to be expanded to Indonesia, the Philippines, and India.