Singtel unveils unmanned pop-up store

Customers can consult with a live bot, which is powered by facial recognition technology, to receive personalised recommendations, try out phones, sign up for mobile plans at video-assisted self-serve kiosks, and collect their purchased devices from the in-store POPStation.

Additionally, customers can browse and buy accessories such as headphones, phone cases, power banks, and contract-free handsets. They can also make bill payments, top up prepaid cards and Dash wallets, and get instant SIM card replacements.

Earlier in 2019, Singtel has announced adding contactless payments for Dash, its mobile wallet that can now be used for bus and train rides in Singapore.