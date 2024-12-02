Singtel to expand via mobile wallet alliance

Subscribers to Thailand’s AIS will soon be able to use their AIS GLOBAL Pay mobile wallets to make payments across all four Changi Airport terminals in their home currency.

AIS, one of Singtel’s regional mobile affiliates, is the first international member of the VIA Alliance, which launched in October 2018. Other member mobile wallets to be added later in 2019 include K Plus from Thailand’s Kasikorbank and Axiata Digital’s Boost Malaysia.

In addition, Singtel allows users of mobile wallets within the VIA Alliance to make payments in Japan through a partnership with Japan-based NETSTARS. The company also plans to expand the VIA Alliance to include its other regional associates Airtel in India, Globe in the Philippines, and Telkomsel in Indonesia.