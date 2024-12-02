Singtel teams up with IMDA and DBS to launch SME ecommerce platform

The ecommerce platform is designed to help SMEs adopt digital technologies and deliver an omnichannel experience to customers. It will allow retailers to offer last mile delivery options for online customers by allowing them to perform self-collection from stores. Moreover, it will provide business insights and reports aimed at helping the merchants track and understand sales performance across various product categories.

SMEs will be able to list their products or services on the platform for no charge, and to sell products to enterprises via DBS’ B2B e-marketplace. The platform will also provide free access to a library of copyright-free common product images and details.

In addition, consumers will be able to use the platform to find relevant SME stores and products nearby, based on search queries, as well as recommendations and similar products.